Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,507,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $147.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

