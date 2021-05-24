Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 483 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $211.87 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

