Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The AES were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.