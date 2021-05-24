Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered Seagate Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

