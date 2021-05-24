10,301 Shares in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

