Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NBEV opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $299.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

