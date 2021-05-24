Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

