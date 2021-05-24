Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $163.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

