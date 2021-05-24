Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.01 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cerner were worth $49,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cerner by 19,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Cerner by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 462,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Cerner by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

