Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $233.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average of $303.01. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $199.66 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

