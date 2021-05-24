Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.22 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.97 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

