Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) PT at $20.00

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

