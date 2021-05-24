Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

ZS opened at $170.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

