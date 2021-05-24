Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $59,724,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 660,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,331,000 after buying an additional 67,341 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

