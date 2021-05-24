Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$101.78

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$86.98 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.76.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,832,816.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.