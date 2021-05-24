Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$101.78

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$86.98 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.76.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
