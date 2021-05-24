Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 in the last ninety days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

