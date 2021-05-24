Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

APO stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

