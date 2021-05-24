Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

