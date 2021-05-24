Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Rollins by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

