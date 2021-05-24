Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

