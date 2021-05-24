Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,702 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

