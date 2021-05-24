Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

