Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 983 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $142.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.