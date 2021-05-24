Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.33 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $191.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $192.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

