Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $269.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

