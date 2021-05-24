Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 11,913 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Insiders have sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

