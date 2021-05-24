Covestro (1COV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

5/21/2021 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €30.79 ($36.22) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

