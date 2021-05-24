Orest Smysnuik Buys 30,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,500.

GVC stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.