Pierre Clement Yves Sells 16,000 Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Stock

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG) Senior Officer Pierre Clement Yves sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$19,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,705.

Pierre Clement Yves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pierre Clement Yves sold 10,000 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Pierre Clement Yves sold 74,000 shares of Xtra-Gold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$98,420.00.

XTG stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$56.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.54.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

