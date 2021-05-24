Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,534 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

