Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

