Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $274,162.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $313,276.67.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

