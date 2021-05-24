$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

CCOI stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 217.48 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,529. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

