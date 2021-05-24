Simmons Bank Invests $223,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $255.65 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.