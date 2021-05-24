Zacks: Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.31). Express reported earnings of ($1.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 607.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

