Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $195.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.