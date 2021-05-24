Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $477.22 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.18 and a 52 week high of $480.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

