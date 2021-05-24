Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

