Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 129.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SCHV opened at $68.59 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

