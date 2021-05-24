Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

PSCE stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.