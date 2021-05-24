Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 270,014 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 472.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 58.7% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 359,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.40 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

