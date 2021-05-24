Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.83 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average is $284.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

