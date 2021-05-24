Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $102.36 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,731 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $102,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

