Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 15,053 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.