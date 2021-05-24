Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $998,000 in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

