Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $342.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

