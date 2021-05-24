Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00.
NYSE:ATH opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.