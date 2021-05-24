Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00.

NYSE:ATH opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

