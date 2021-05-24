Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $114,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of 112.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

