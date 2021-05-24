Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,730 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 137.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $140.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

