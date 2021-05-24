Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Purchases 3,796 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.